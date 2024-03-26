Accern Named Top AI & Data Product in the 2024 Product Awards

NLP platform selected by product leaders as a top tool for classifying content for industry-specific use cases

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / Accern announced today that it has been named a Top AI & Data product in the 2024 Product Awards. The 7th Annual Product Awards, presented by Products That Count in partnership with Mighty Capital and Capgemini, is the only awards program designed to celebrate the tools that help Product Managers build great products.

Nominees are chosen by Products That Count's product manager network, and winners are chosen by an independent Awards Advisory Board composed of top product leaders. This year's Board included product leaders from companies like Bank of America, Amazon's Twitch, and S&P Global.

Accern is the leading NLP company that enables enterprises to transform content into actionable, industry-specific solutions. Through its no-code interface, which comes packaged with pre-built taxonomies, industry-trained models, and connectors, Accern empowers users to extract key information from content and analyze it at scale. This capability enhances RAG systems, internal AI models, products, and dashboards, leading to a boost in revenues and a reduction in expenditures, thereby improving operational efficiency.

"Great tools are the Product Manager's secret weapon," said SC Moatti, Founder and Board Chair of Products That Count, "essential for staying ahead in the competitive market landscape. I congratulate Accern on defining product excellence in 2024 and beyond."

"We're on a mission to enable superhuman efficiency across the global workforce by allowing enterprises to transform their content into industry-specific solutions," said Kumesh Aroomoogan, Founder and CEO of Accern. "Time to value is critical for our customers, and enabling them to get up and running on day one with an intuitive NLP builder UI, packaged with pre-trained models, was an important factor in their choice to work with us."

Learn more about all of the AI & Data winners at the 2024 Product Awards here: https://productsthatcount.com/?p=34264

ABOUT WINNER

Accern, the leading NLP company, empowers enterprises to transform content into actionable, industry-specific solutions. The world's top data teams from leading organizations, including Mizuho Bank, UniCredit Bank, Interactive Brokers, and Standard Bank, utilize Accern for classifying and extracting information from their content. Accern has secured a notable position in the Gartner® 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as Fast Company's Next Best Things in Tech.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is a Forbes 30 Under 30 company that has raised $40M from top institutional investors. For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com .

ABOUT THE PRODUCT AWARDS

The 7th annual Product Awards, produced by Products That Count in partnership with Capgemini and Mighty Capital, celebrate the best products for product managers, chosen by product leaders. Based on insights from thousands of product managers, the Product Awards showcase product managers' favorite products within categories as defined by our independent Awards Advisory Board, 25 product leaders committed to pushing forward the product conversation. Learn more at productsthatcount.com/awards . Follow @productscount @mightycapital and @capgemini on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to see all the highlights from the Product Awards.

