Sportsbet.io and eVulpa Announce Strategic Partnership With FIBA West Asia Super League - WASL

Sportsbet.io has branched out into basketball with strategic partnership alongside eVulpa and WASL.

Following the announcement, Alex Haig, Director at Sportsbet.io, said: "We are thrilled to partner with FIBA WASL, one of the most exciting and fastest-growing basketball leagues in the world. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting the growth and development of basketball in the region, as well as providing our customers with a fun, fast and fair gaming experience on matches. We look forward to showcasing our brand to millions of basketball fans across West Asia and beyond."

FIBA West Asia Super League

The FIBA West Asia Super League was announced in 2022 by FIBA. The league is currently immersed in its second season, which is set to continue its exciting journey until June 2024. Featuring a total of 18 elite professional clubs hailing from 14 countries across West Asia, the Gulf region, India and Kazakhstan, the competition unfolds on a weekly basis during the WASL Sub-Zones Group Stage.

Mr. Marwan Hayek, Chairman of eVulpa, commented, stating: "We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Sportsbet.io and to have them as one of our prestigious partners. It is a confirmation of FIBA WASL's tremendous potential that goes beyond the West Asia region and is a result of eVulpa's efforts since the inception of the League. Sportsbet.io will have access to a multitude of features, including the presence on 12 different basketball arenas of the region, where elite Clubs come to challenge each other in a home and away system for the first time in Asia."

Following the rigorous group stage, the Final Eight phase will determine the top two clubs that will qualify to compete in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup 2023, ultimately leading to a place at the Intercontinental Cup.

About eVulpa

UAE-based eVulpa is the leading sports marketing agency in the region. It believes in the power of digitalization of entertainment and sports activities as a need for a new approach in the digital sports industry. It engages all segments of a society by offering access to various sports activities with the aim of creating positive social impact and economic growth.

eVulpa has been appointed as the advisory agency to exploit all commercial rights and promote the FIBA West Asia Super League (WASL), a new league created by FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, for the elite professional clubs in West Asia, Gulf, India and Kazakhstan. eVulpa's portfolio spans to Football (La Liga VLED exclusive partner in MENA), the English Premier League, and other major sports.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team Southampton FC and a club partner of Premier League team Newcastle, Sportsbet.io provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content. As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

In December 2023, a lucky Sportsbet.io won the biggest ever online slots jackpot while playing on the site, turning a $50 spin into a prize of more than $42 million. Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of less than 90 seconds, among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

Sportsbet.io is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

