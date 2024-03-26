Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 230,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 547.493p. The highest price paid per share was 552.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 542.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0288% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 508,724,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 798,725,775. Rightmove holds 11,603,844 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

200

550.800

16:25:28

904

551.000

16:25:24

729

550.800

16:22:54

849

551.000

16:21:52

770

551.000

16:21:52

677

551.200

16:21:52

689

551.200

16:21:52

81

551.200

16:21:52

1805

550.600

16:20:46

856

550.800

16:20:32

1617

548.600

16:16:51

485

548.600

16:15:10

571

548.600

16:15:10

600

548.600

16:15:10

443

548.600

16:15:10

893

548.600

16:15:10

600

548.600

16:14:53

420

548.200

16:11:10

230

548.200

16:11:10

750

548.200

16:11:10

750

548.200

16:11:10

433

548.200

16:11:10

960

548.200

16:11:10

129

547.800

16:07:20

1370

547.800

16:07:20

1622

548.000

16:06:55

324

548.000

16:06:55

774

547.800

16:05:29

671

547.800

16:05:29

358

547.400

16:02:02

365

547.400

16:02:02

757

547.400

16:02:02

288

547.600

16:02:02

429

547.600

16:02:02

481

547.600

16:02:02

1473

547.600

16:02:02

1401

548.400

15:57:17

125

548.400

15:57:00

186

548.400

15:57:00

1371

548.400

15:56:50

1501

548.600

15:56:48

236

548.600

15:56:48

740

549.000

15:56:45

1602

549.000

15:56:45

1581

549.200

15:55:51

1379

549.400

15:55:51

144

549.400

15:55:51

520

548.400

15:52:01

239

548.400

15:52:01

689

548.400

15:52:01

662

548.000

15:50:38

873

548.000

15:50:38

1498

547.400

15:46:13

476

546.800

15:44:28

1110

546.800

15:44:28

1372

546.800

15:41:38

155

547.200

15:40:58

1334

547.200

15:40:58

699

547.400

15:40:25

559

547.400

15:40:25

1489

547.400

15:40:25

1546

546.000

15:38:31

1527

544.600

15:35:29

88

544.600

15:35:29

1598

544.600

15:32:22

1306

545.000

15:25:29

251

545.000

15:25:29

721

545.400

15:24:30

814

545.400

15:24:30

627

544.400

15:20:57

820

544.400

15:20:57

1617

544.200

15:14:50

334

545.000

15:12:04

992

545.000

15:12:04

1469

545.200

15:10:45

1491

545.200

15:06:43

139

545.600

15:04:08

1331

545.600

15:04:08

479

546.000

15:03:30

901

546.000

15:03:30

705

545.800

14:58:58

771

545.800

14:58:58

406

546.000

14:58:58

987

546.000

14:58:58

1383

545.800

14:54:51

1384

546.000

14:51:01

63

546.000

14:51:01

1612

546.600

14:48:03

1412

546.600

14:45:35

1398

547.000

14:41:29

1327

547.000

14:41:07

1560

546.600

14:39:02

1003

546.600

14:35:21

461

546.600

14:35:21

1462

546.800

14:33:07

1388

547.000

14:29:20

1634

547.600

14:26:39

2

547.400

14:25:19

284

547.400

14:25:19

1399

547.400

14:25:19

1625

548.000

14:20:02

144

548.200

14:19:59

1300

548.200

14:19:59

1504

548.000

14:17:07

1610

547.800

14:10:49

1440

548.000

14:09:13

1538

548.200

14:08:34

357

547.600

14:07:33

517

547.800

14:07:33

982

547.800

14:07:33

1603

547.400

13:57:23

1339

547.600

13:55:53

778

547.200

13:51:55

719

547.200

13:51:55

1535

546.800

13:50:14

61

547.000

13:50:13

1352

547.000

13:50:13

1444

547.000

13:47:08

1454

546.800

13:45:01

351

547.800

13:40:37

1211

547.800

13:40:37

90

548.000

13:39:42

1240

548.000

13:39:42

1068

548.600

13:37:42

511

548.600

13:37:42

1400

548.800

13:36:40

1488

548.600

13:32:08

1535

548.800

13:32:08

1596

548.800

13:29:51

1500

549.000

13:25:51

1439

549.000

13:22:43

1229

549.600

13:12:01

400

549.600

13:12:01

1289

549.600

13:07:44

88

549.600

13:07:44

1367

549.400

12:59:31

26

548.800

12:51:41

1473

548.800

12:51:41

1350

549.200

12:42:14

1463

550.600

12:30:19

112

550.600

12:30:19

1486

551.200

12:27:35

396

550.600

12:18:10

149

550.600

12:18:10

651

550.600

12:18:10

276

550.600

12:18:10

349

549.600

12:12:53

1096

549.600

12:12:53

458

549.600

12:08:45

569

549.600

12:08:45

106

549.600

12:08:45

374

549.600

12:08:45

1438

550.400

12:06:55

316

549.200

12:03:01

600

549.200

12:03:01

567

549.200

12:03:01

1625

547.200

11:53:31

338

546.400

11:52:34

486

546.400

11:52:34

387

546.400

11:52:34

340

546.400

11:52:34

612

545.800

11:46:29

1018

545.800

11:46:29

1384

546.400

11:41:51

1400

546.000

11:39:50

165

546.600

11:33:23

1036

546.600

11:33:23

433

546.600

11:33:23

1447

547.000

11:24:40

1611

546.200

11:14:50

1234

546.400

11:04:15

318

546.400

11:04:15

1353

546.800

10:50:04

708

546.600

10:37:39

559

546.600

10:37:39

266

546.600

10:37:39

196

546.600

10:33:47

470

546.600

10:33:47

153

546.600

10:33:47

757

546.400

10:33:47

1468

546.800

10:33:47

1378

546.200

10:26:01

1398

545.200

10:17:12

1570

545.200

10:14:50

1494

545.600

10:13:13

653

545.800

10:12:00

399

544.400

10:07:40

1200

544.400

10:07:40

1200

544.400

10:07:33

136

544.400

10:07:33

942

544.400

10:07:33

338

544.400

10:07:31

136

544.400

10:07:31

120

544.400

10:07:31

1200

544.400

10:07:31

1426

544.400

10:02:17

387

545.000

10:01:54

918

545.000

10:01:54

152

545.000

10:01:54

136

545.000

10:01:54

1558

546.000

09:57:51

1495

545.000

09:54:00

970

545.200

09:48:04

633

545.200

09:48:04

1300

546.200

09:40:17

145

546.200

09:40:17

1425

547.600

09:37:02

1634

547.400

09:33:26

1550

547.200

09:28:25

1470

544.600

09:17:02

1578

543.200

09:09:12

1404

542.600

09:02:37

1496

545.000

08:56:29

1427

545.400

08:56:15

570

545.600

08:56:01

981

545.600

08:56:01

161

546.400

08:53:18

1300

546.400

08:53:18

995

546.600

08:51:12

372

546.600

08:51:12

618

546.400

08:47:02

956

546.400

08:47:02

1429

545.800

08:44:29

178

545.800

08:42:15

735

545.800

08:42:15

466

545.800

08:42:15

1399

546.600

08:41:40

505

547.200

08:41:01

1105

547.200

08:41:01

1485

546.600

08:36:30

1360

547.200

08:34:17

1407

547.600

08:29:03

1341

548.800

08:26:39

1419

546.600

08:23:20

1095

546.800

08:23:20

408

546.800

08:23:00

788

549.600

08:17:07

834

549.600

08:17:07

1031

547.400

08:13:37

610

547.400

08:13:37

1292

549.800

08:10:39

230

549.800

08:10:39

1421

551.800

08:08:29

1429

552.400

08:08:29

600

550.400

08:05:08

925

550.400

08:05:08

1527

550.400

08:05:08

1579

552.200

08:04:44

1617

552.200

08:04:44

936

552.200

08:04:44

1340

552.000

08:00:41

2179

552.400

08:00:41


© 2024 PR Newswire
