

Perspective Rendering of the new head office building

TOKYO, Mar 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, announced today that it has entered into a green loan agreement with Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masahiko Kato, hereafter "Mizuho Bank") to finance the construction of the new head office building scheduled to open in April this year. The project received a Green 1(F)* rating from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) in the Green Loan Framework Evaluation.* Green 1 is the highest rating in the comprehensive JCR Green Finance Evaluation that takes into account the evaluation of issuers' management, operation, and transparency based on the Greenness Evaluation.TANAKA Holdings not only provides precious metals, a scarce resource, in a variety of products and commodities for industrial use, assets, and jewelry but also works to conserve resources through precious metal recycling. Furthermore, TANAKA Holdings unveiled the TANAKA Precious Metals Statement on Carbon Neutrality in fiscal year 2022 to pursue a low-carbon, recycling-centric society with a comprehensive and elevated approach. This initiative aims to achieve net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, prompting intensified efforts across its plants and facilities to safeguard the global environment. The new head office building, which is the purpose of the financing, not only had reduced environmental impact during construction but also satisfies the Zero Energy Building (ZEB) Ready standards, based on an assessment that energy consumption will be 51% lower than that required by a conventional building through the adoption of high-efficiency equipment and the active use of natural energy to reduce energy consumption. In addition to the fact that the funds will be used for the building, which meets the ZEB Ready standards and has been evaluated for greenness, the agreement for the green loan recognizes the consistency between the goals set by TANAKA Precious Metals to date and the objectives of implementing the green financing.TANAKA Precious Metals remains steadfast in its commitment to addressing global environmental and social challenges. We are dedicated to fostering a balanced and thriving society by offering products that harness the distinct attributes of precious metals. Our ongoing efforts focus on promoting the circulation of scarce precious metal resources, ensuring sustainability for future generations.Overview of the Green Loan AgreementLoan Agreement (1)Signing date: May 29, 2023Lender: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.Loan period: May 31, 2023 to May 31, 2033 (10 years)Loan amount: 1.5 billion yenUse of funds: Expenses related to the construction of the new head office building in Nihonbashi KayabachoLoan Agreement (2)Signing date: March 19, 2024Lender: Mizuho Bank, Ltd.Loan period: March 29, 2024 to March 31, 2034 (10 years)Loan amount: 3.5 billion yenUse of funds: Expenses related to the construction of the new head office building in Nihonbashi KayabachoAbout TANAKA Precious MetalsSince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was 611 billion yen.TANAKA Holdings Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20240326EN.pdfSource: Tanaka Holdings Co., Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.