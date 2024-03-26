

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after staying firm right through with select counters attracting sustained buying interest.



The benchmark SMI ended higher by 43.31 points or 0.37% at 11,680.36. The index, which once again move in a very tight range, touched a low of 11,639.14 and a high of 11,693.84 in the session.



Swisscom, Kuehne & Nagel and Lonza Group gained 1.97%, 1.76% and 1.48%, respectively. ABB advanced nearly 1%. Nestle, Roche Holding, Geberit, Sika, Swiss Re, Sonova and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.5 to 0.8%.



Givaudan, UBS Group and Novartis closed modestly lower. Richemont and Alcon edged down marginally.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech and Avolta gained 4.51% and 4.32%, respectively. Straumann Holding climbed 2.71%, while Swatch Group and Julius Baer ended higher by 1.39% and 1%, respectively.



Swiss Prime Site, Lindt & Spruengli, BKW, Clariant, Helvetia, Schindler Ps, VAT Group and PSP Swiss Property ended on a weak note.



