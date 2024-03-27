Liberty Empowers Businesses to Thrive Amid 2024 Trends

As Australian businesses look to keep pace with the biggest trends in 2024, Liberty has solutions to help business owners stay up to date.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / The Australian Government has detailed its top business trends for 2024, highlighting the focus areas for those businesses looking to get and stay ahead.

The key trends for the coming months include improving sustainability, adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI), and increasing resilience.

Leading lender Liberty has outlined how a flexible lending solution could support the growth plans of business owners choosing to leverage these trends.

According to Head of Communications Kate Jenkinson, a business loan can play a pivotal role in implementing business improvements.

"In 2024, businesses need to prepare for anything, which means being flexible and adaptable," Ms Jenkinson said.

"Liberty's suite of business loans caters to the unique needs of business owners looking to invest in their future."

Liberty offers a range of lending solutions with fast turnaround times, designed to support business customers to secure funds when required.

"For more than 26 years, Liberty has supported borrowers with free-thinking loans to help them get closer to their goals - and we'll continue striving to help businesses of all shapes and sizes secure the funds they need to thrive."

Recognising that no two borrowers are alike, Liberty takes the time to individually assess each loan application and focus on the big picture. For those who may not fit traditional lending criteria, this may have a significant impact on the success of their application.

Whether for short term financial needs or long-term expansion strategies, Liberty business loans can help to open more doors.

"With decades of experience working with business owners, Liberty has the expertise to provide solutions that work for their unique needs," said Ms Jenkinson.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, personal and business loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

