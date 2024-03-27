Anzeige
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 01:06
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Don't miss out on the opportunity to be a part of CWIEME Shanghai 2024

SHANGHAI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us on the next exciting journey at CWIEME Shanghai 2024 (shanghai.cwiemeevents.com) on June 26-28 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center! Visitor registration for the exhibition is in full swing. Don't miss out, CLICK HERE to register!

As a global coil winding and electrical manufacturing event, CWIEME Shanghai builds an upstream and downstream industry chain, all categories of trade exchange platform for professional visitors from electronic/power transformers, generators, traditional motors, small and micro motors, coils, new energy automobile motors, automotive electronics and other industries.

In 2024, 300+ TOP international exhibitors will make the appearance! You can immerse yourself in an electrifying three-day experience of exploring the latest industry advancements covering communication and consumer electronics, power, energy, industrial machinery, household appliances, medical equipment, new energy vehicles, traditional automobiles and other applications, and meantime networking and gaining insights into diversified market, technology and practices through global resources.

What's more, the accompanying conference sessions will be upgraded! 40+ industry experts and representatives of leading enterprises will be invited to bring insightful speeches focusing on hot topics in the industry such as motor, EV motor, transformer, insulation material, magnetic material, etc. Besides, the expected Education Programme will be held on the 3rd day. School-enterprise networking time! Universities and industry enterprises will gather together for in-depth communication and new inspirations. You'll have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders, experts, and fellow enthusiasts, fostering relationships that can lead to collaborations and career growth.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2371638/CWIEME_Shanghai_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dont-miss-out-on-the-opportunity-to-be-a-part-of-cwieme-shanghai-2024-302099345.html

