Osaka's Kasashima Gallery Showcases "Ink: Heaven, Earth and Humanity" Exhibition in March

OSAKA, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / The Kasashima Gallery in Osaka is set to host the exhibition "Ink: Heaven, Earth and Humanity" from March 27th to April 7th, showcasing a series of new black ink works by contemporary artist Kigawa Kokoro.

In this world, everything takes on various shapes-square, circular, irregular-much like the characteristics of heaven, earth, and Humanity. Through the layering and gradation of ink, combined with the interplay of black and white, Kigawa Kokoro presents the vastness and complexity of the world. Her series of works are filled with irregular lines, resembling the footprints of every life journey.

In this exhibition, contemporary artist Kigawa Kokoro unveils for the first time her creations of "Heaven," "Earth," and "Humanity," enveloped in a world of black. Whether heaven, earth, or humanity, each possesses its unique shapes-square, circular, irregular-which serve as sources of aesthetic appeal. Kigawa Kokoro endeavors to depict the world's appearance through lines and ink tones.

Kigawa Kokoro hails from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and specializes in using ink and irregular lines in her creations. Her artworks predominantly feature black and white, leaving ample space for contemplation. Her works reflect her perception of the world. Within the simplicity of her lines lie profound meanings, and due to their poetic nature, she is acclaimed as a poet in painting.

On the opening day of the exhibition on March 27th, the Kasashima Gallery will host a series of events aimed at bringing the public closer to art, including "Face-to-Face Art Talks," "Artist Storytelling Sessions," and "Ink Painting Experiences." The Kasashima Gallery invites friends who love contemporary art and calligraphy to join the celebration and welcomes parents to bring their children to enjoy artistic and cultural family time together. For more information about the activities, please visit the Kasashima Gallery website: https://kasashima.art/

Exhibition Information

Exhibition: "Ink: Heaven, Earth and Humanity"

Location: Kasashima Gallery, Osaka

Date: From March 27th, 11:00 to April 7th, 17:00. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Art Lecture

Event: Interpretation and Impact of "Ink: Heaven, Earth and Humanity"

Speaker: Kigawa Kokoro

Location: Kasashima Gallery, Osaka

Date: April 14th, 14:00 to 15:30

