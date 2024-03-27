

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.6622 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6567.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 0.6511 and 98.74 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6538 and 99.00, respectively.



Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slid to 5-day lows of 0.8854 and 1.0868 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8880 and 1.0884, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.67 against the euro, 0.64 against the greenback, 97.00 against the yen, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.07 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken