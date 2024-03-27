

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 4-month low of 1.8078 against the euro and a 2-day low of 0.5988 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.8032 and 0.6007, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged down to 90.79 from yesterday's closing value of 90.96.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.82 against the euro, 0.58 against the greenback and 89.00 against the yen.



