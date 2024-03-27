

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3599 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3582.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.4723 and 111.41 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.4711 and 111.51, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.36 against the greenback, 1.48 against the euro and 110.00 against the yen.



