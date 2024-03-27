

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar appreciated to a 34-year high of 151.97 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 151.52.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback rose to 2-day highs of 1.0820 and 1.2609 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0833 and 1.2628, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.9403 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 0.9033.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 153.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the euro, 1.25 against the pound and 0.91 against the franc.



