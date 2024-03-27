Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
27.03.24
10:34 Uhr
859,90 Euro
+1,80
+0,21 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
859,80860,0010:35
859,70860,0010:35
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 09:06
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Multiplier Named in Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, joining the ranks of Nvidia, Microsoft, OpenAI and more

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading HR ops platform, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, cementing its position as an industry pioneer.


This recognition highlights Multiplier's mission to democratize global employment through innovative solutions such as Employer of Record and Global Payroll. With a footprint in over 150 markets, Multiplier empowers businesses to hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in regions where they lack established legal entities.

In 2022, Multiplier disrupted the industry with the introduction of Instantaneous Contracts, enabling companies to onboard employees in under five minutes. This industry-first solution significantly reduces traditional onboarding times, ushering in a new era of speed and efficiency.

Moreover, Multiplier's comprehensive suite of offerings encompasses contractor management, seamless integration with top HRMS platforms, and precise global payroll processing with an accuracy rate of 99.95%. This all-in-one platform delivers unparalleled value by streamlining processes and reducing costs for clients.

Each year, Fast Company's prestigious list celebrates businesses that push the boundaries of innovation and shape industries. With its revolutionary global employment solutions including Employer of Record and Global Payroll, Multiplier is transforming HR operations and setting new standards in efficiency and transparency.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024," said Sagar Khatri, CEO & co-founder of Multiplier. "This acknowledgment underscores the transformative impact of our technology in reshaping global employment dynamics. At Multiplier, we're not just revolutionizing HR operations, we're empowering businesses to overcome critical challenges such as the talent shortage and the complexities of international expansion. By eliminating layers of bureaucracy and significant costs, we're paving the way for companies to thrive on a global scale like never before."

Despite its technological prowess, Multiplier remains dedicated to maintaining a human touch. With dedicated person-to-person support, the company ensures industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and swift responses across various touchpoints.

Fast Company reviewed thousands of companies from around the world, honoring an exemplary group of businesses that are driving innovation within their industries, and celebrating innovators who push boundaries and shape industries. Multiplier's inclusion is a testament to its commitment to driving progress and innovation in the global job market.

About Multiplier

Multiplier is a global HR Operations platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, pay, and manage the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through best-in-class global payroll, EoR and compliance technology, person-to-person support, and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to connect with the best talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372230/FastCompany.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372286/Multiplier_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multiplier-named-in-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-of-2024-joining-the-ranks-of-nvidia-microsoft-openai-and-more-302099911.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.