Multiplier Named in Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, joining the ranks of Nvidia, Microsoft, OpenAI and more

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier, a leading HR ops platform, has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, cementing its position as an industry pioneer.

This recognition highlights Multiplier's mission to democratize global employment through innovative solutions such as Employer of Record and Global Payroll. With a footprint in over 150 markets, Multiplier empowers businesses to hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in regions where they lack established legal entities.

In 2022, Multiplier disrupted the industry with the introduction of Instantaneous Contracts, enabling companies to onboard employees in under five minutes. This industry-first solution significantly reduces traditional onboarding times, ushering in a new era of speed and efficiency.

Moreover, Multiplier's comprehensive suite of offerings encompasses contractor management, seamless integration with top HRMS platforms, and precise global payroll processing with an accuracy rate of 99.95%. This all-in-one platform delivers unparalleled value by streamlining processes and reducing costs for clients.

Each year, Fast Company's prestigious list celebrates businesses that push the boundaries of innovation and shape industries. With its revolutionary global employment solutions including Employer of Record and Global Payroll, Multiplier is transforming HR operations and setting new standards in efficiency and transparency.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized among the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024," said Sagar Khatri, CEO & co-founder of Multiplier. "This acknowledgment underscores the transformative impact of our technology in reshaping global employment dynamics. At Multiplier, we're not just revolutionizing HR operations, we're empowering businesses to overcome critical challenges such as the talent shortage and the complexities of international expansion. By eliminating layers of bureaucracy and significant costs, we're paving the way for companies to thrive on a global scale like never before."

Despite its technological prowess, Multiplier remains dedicated to maintaining a human touch. With dedicated person-to-person support, the company ensures industry-leading customer satisfaction scores and swift responses across various touchpoints.

Fast Company reviewed thousands of companies from around the world, honoring an exemplary group of businesses that are driving innovation within their industries, and celebrating innovators who push boundaries and shape industries. Multiplier's inclusion is a testament to its commitment to driving progress and innovation in the global job market.

Multiplier is a global HR Operations platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, pay, and manage the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through best-in-class global payroll, EoR and compliance technology, person-to-person support, and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to connect with the best talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

