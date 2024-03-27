Pan Finance Announces the Q1 Award Winners of 2024

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial services sector faces novel challenges in 2024 due to a slowdown in the global economy. While various nations are witnessing promising results from recent measures aimed at curbing inflation, complexities arise from supply chain disruptions, shifts in trade dynamics, and persistent geopolitical conflicts, which pose obstacles to economic growth globally. Additionally, the occurrence of extreme weather events like floods, wildfires and hurricanes, further threaten to disrupt economies significantly.

Despite variations in performance among different asset classes, investment management firms as a whole experienced subdued results across the board. Growth is expected to be primarily driven by innovation in products and enhancing customer experience, particularly through the adoption of disruptive technology. In this first edition of 2024, Pan Finance Magazine's cover story highlights how AI is shaking up the way we invest our money. Amongst 136 pages of truly insightful articles, we also take a closer look at why the UAE and India are now the best places to start a business; we explore the profits of big UK housebuilders; and we probe why Central banks should be fighting the climate crisis.

Furthermore, Pan Finance continues to shine a spotlight on a variety of topics by highlighting leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

"Receiving the Pan Finance award as the most reliable property management firm in Mexico is a profound honour. This prestigious recognition not only underscores our commitment to excellence but also confirms our leadership in the Mexican property management industry. It's a testament to our team's dedication to high standards and innovation in our market. Being acknowledged by Pan Finance validates our efforts in elevating property management services across the nation. This accolade motivates us to continue enhancing our practices, strengthening our dedication to excellence, and solidifying our role in improving the property management sector in Mexico", said Alberto Morett, Business Development Director for SERVIFE Real Estate Management.

"FlexFunds is honoured to receive the Pan Finance 2023 Best Asset Securitization Program award. We are pleased that our mission to democratise access to cost-efficient investment vehicles has facilitated capital raising for more than 200 asset managers on three continents," said Emilio Veiga Gil, EVP of FlexFunds. "This award represents another milestone in consolidating FlexFunds as a leading company in setting up and launching investment vehicles at less than half the cost of any other alternative in the market."

"Today, the World is focused on finding renewable energy solutions that will make electricity cheap and available even in the most remote corners of the world. By naming Neosun Energy as the winner of the "Most Innovative Solar Module Product - China & MENA 2024", the Pan Finance award has recognised Neosun's new approach that is changing the way to making solar energy affordable. Happy to share our insights and experience with global enterprises," saidIlya Likhov, the CEO of Neosun Energy.

Commenting on their award, Luigi Wewege, President of Caye International Bank,said, "This award for Best Offshore Bank in CARICOM 2024 is a tremendous honour for our entire team at Caye International Bank. It's a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services, security, and innovation for our global clients. We're proud to be recognised as a leader within the CARICOM community, and this award fuels our passion to keep exceeding expectations. This recognition isn't just a trophy; it's a responsibility to continuously refine our offerings and ensure our clients have a world-class banking experience in the Caribbean."

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q1 2024 edition:

AMarkets - Best Customer Experience - 2024

Atlas Renewable Energy - Best Renewable Energy Company - LATAM 2024

Atlas Renewable Energy - Excellence in ESG - LATAM 2024

Banco Promerica - Most Customer-Focused Bank - Dominican Republic 2024

Banco Promerica - Outstanding Online Banking Platform - Dominican Republic 2024

Carboledger - PCF Data Sharing Platform - USA 2023

GCash - Best Mobile Wallet - Philippines 2024

Héctor Valdez Albizu - Bank Governor of the Year - LATAM 2023

Libertex - CFD Broker of the Year - 2024

Max Finance - Mortgage Loan Provider of the Year - Portugal 2024

NEOSUN Energy - Most Innovative Solar Module Product - China & MENA 2024

ROYC Group - Most Innovative Private Investment Management Platform - Europe 2024

SERVIFE Real Estate Management - Most Reliable Property Management Services - Mexico 2023

Telepin - Most Innovative Mobile Payment Solutions - Canada 2024

Wafa Gestion - Best Asset Manager - Morocco 2023

ZX Squared Capital - Digital Asset Fund Manager of the Year - Singapore 2024

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q1 2024

Featuring articles from:

Age Bakker, former executive director of the International Monetary Fund and a former director at De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB); Roel Beetsma, Professor of Macroeconomics at the University of Amsterdam and a member of the European Fiscal Board; Marco Buti, Tommaso Padoa Schioppa Chair at the European University Institute's Robert Schuman Center and an external fellow at Bruegel; Keun Lee, former vice chair of the National Economic Advisory Council for the President of South Korea and former president of the International Schumpeter Society, Professor of Economics at Seoul National University, winner of the 2014 Schumpeter Prize, and the author of China's Technological Leapfrogging and Economic Catch-up: A Schumpeterian Perspective (Oxford University Press, 2022); Aswath Damodaran, Professor of Finance at New York University's Stern School of Business.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

research@panfinance.net

awards@panfinance.net

LinkedIn

YouTube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2372391/PanFinance_Award_Winners_2024.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pan-finance-announces-the-q1-award-winners-of-2024-302100013.html