27.03.2024 | 09:06
Vantage Markets' TradeForHope Campaign Raises Vital Funds for Instituto Claret in Brazil

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker Vantage Markets ("Vantage") recently concluded its TradeforHope initiative, dedicated to supporting Instituto Claret, a prominent charity organisation in Brazil.

Vantage Markets' TradeForHope Campaign Raises Vital Funds for Instituto Claret in Brazil

Instituto Claret is devoted to enhancing the lives of vulnerable communities through a range of initiatives, including programs for child development, family assistance, violence prevention, homeless support, food security, and vocational training. These efforts have a tangible and positive effect on thousands of individuals each month, demonstrating the organisation's unwavering dedication to community welfare.

From March 18th to 22nd, 2024, Vantage held the TradeForHope initiative, aimed at benefiting Instituto Claret's social programs in Brazil. This global campaign underscores Vantage Markets' firm commitment to its social responsibility.

TradeforHope witnessed a healthy participation from traders, highlighting the collective determination to support a worthy cause. Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer at Vantage Markets, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from clients, emphasising the resonance of Instituto Claret's mission with the company's core values. "We are humbled by the warm support from our clients for such a worthy cause," stated Despallieres.

"Instituto Claret's dedication to providing essential services to disadvantaged communities in Brazil resonates deeply with our values. The success of the TradeForHope initiative reflects the collective commitment of our clients and team towards making a positive impact."

For more information about Instituto Claret, please visit https://www.institutoclaret.org.br

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373018/800x800px.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-markets-tradeforhope-campaign-raises-vital-funds-for-instituto-claret-in-brazil-302100743.html

