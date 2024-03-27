VT Markets strengthens MENA presence with accolades and regional appearances

SYDNEY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker VT Markets recently successfully participated in the World Affiliate Dubai conference, a prestigious event brought together global top affiliate marketers and ecommerce entrepreneurs to network and exchange professional insights among peers.

The abovementioned event, along with the Smart Vision Summit Oman 2024 in mid-February, where VT Markets picked up the Best Forex Introducing Broker Provider award, are key events in the region that serve the fintech community by facilitating the exchange of information, while providing a platform for key industry players to showcase their innovations and solutions to the public. These engagements signify an integral part of VT Markets' strategic growth plans in the MENA region.

In addition to active participation in industry events, VT Markets recently achieved notable recognition at the International Business Magazine Awards 2024, securing three prestigious accolades: Best Multi-Asset Broker MENA 2024, Most Reliable Trading Platform MENA 2024, and Most Transparent Forex Broker MENA 2024. A spokesperson for VT Markets commented, "Winning these awards underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering trading excellence to our clients, with reliability and transparency as our guiding principles."

VT Markets is committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled client experiences, including personalized account management and priority customer support. Further elevating the experience, private luxury car commutes are made available for client consultations, ensuring clients enjoy seamless financial journeys in every way.

Looking ahead, VT Markets remains proactive in its engagement with the MENA region, with plans to participate in the upcoming Brokersview Expo on April 16th, 2024. This global event, which integrates resources from the financial sector, further solidifies VT Markets' ongoing commitment to the MENA region as it continues its momentum into the second quarter of 2024.

About VT Markets:

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries. To date, it has won numerous international accolades including Best Customer Service and Fastest Growing Broker.

In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets currently offers unfettered access to over 1,000 financial instruments and a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile app.

