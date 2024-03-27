DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.9546 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3991859 CODE: EPRA LN ISIN: LU1437018838 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1437018838 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRA LN Sequence No.: 312171 EQS News ID: 1868311 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 27, 2024 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)