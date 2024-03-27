DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.1419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1344377 CODE: USIC LN ISIN: LU1285959885 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1285959885 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIC LN Sequence No.: 312158 EQS News ID: 1868285 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 27, 2024 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)