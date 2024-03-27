DJ Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.6831 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1936243 CODE: PRIE LN ISIN: LU1931974262 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIE LN Sequence No.: 312231 EQS News ID: 1868449 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868449&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)