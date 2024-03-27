DJ Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (GOVG LN) Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index J.P. Morgan GBI Global Govies UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.3995 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 356985 CODE: GOVG LN ISIN: LU2355200796 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200796 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GOVG LN Sequence No.: 312265 EQS News ID: 1868519 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868519&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)