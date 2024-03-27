

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) were gaining around 14 percent in the morning trading in Sweden on Wednesday after the Swedish clothing major reported significantly higher first-quarter profit, despite weak net sales.



Regarding the current trading, H&M said its sales in the period March 1 to 25 increased by 2 percent in local currencies.



Separately, H&M said its nomination committee proposes that Helena Saxon is elected as a new member of the board of directors. It is proposed that Karl-Johan Persson is re-elected as chair of the board.



The annual general meeting will be held on May 3 to resolve, among other things, on the board's proposed dividend of 6.50 Swedish kronor per share, to be paid in two instalments.



In its first quarter, result after tax increased to 1.20 billion kronor from last year's 540 million kronor. Earnings per share were 0.75 krona, up from 0.33 krona a year ago.



Operating profit amounted to 2.08 billion kronor, significantly higher than last year's 725 million kronor. Operating margin was 3.9 percent, up from 1.3 percent a year ago.



Gross profit increased 7 percent from last year to 27.67 billion kronor, and gross margin improved to 51.5 percent from prior year's 47.2 percent.



Meanwhile, H&M group's net sales fell to 53.70 billion kronor from prior year's 54.87 billion kronor.



In Stockholm, H&M shares were trading at 175.10 kronor, up 13.48 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken