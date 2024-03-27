DJ Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR (CG1 LN) Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 10:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 329.155 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1977615 CODE: CG1 LN ISIN: FR0010655712 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010655712 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CG1 LN Sequence No.: 312295 EQS News ID: 1868609 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 27, 2024 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)