OsaBus, a premier charter bus rental company in Europe, is proud to announce a significant leap in its service delivery with an investment exceeding €600,000 in digitalization. This strategic move marks the launch of Dispo.Travel, an innovative digital platform tailored for the German market, revolutionizing the way customers interact with passenger transportation services.

For years, OsaBus has been synonymous with high-quality transportation solutions, offering a diverse fleet ranging from private sedans to spacious buses. This digital transformation is a testament to the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of the transport industry, ensuring unparalleled accessibility and convenience for its customers.

Dispo.Travel is not just another online booking platform; it is a comprehensive digital solution designed to meet the dynamic needs of both regular users and travel professionals. This user-friendly platform streamlines the process of hiring private sedans, minivans, minibuses, and buses, making it easier than ever for customers to access OsaBus's extensive fleet.

One of the highlights of Dispo.Travel is its innovative affiliate program, which opens new avenues for travel agencies and professionals to partner with OsaBus. This program offers a seamless integration of services, enhancing the overall experience for agencies and their clients while fostering a collaborative business environment.

"Our investment in digitalization is a reflection of our dedication to our customers and partners. With Dispo.Travel, we're not just simplifying the booking process; we're transforming the way people think about and use passenger transportation services," said Oskars Lusis, CEO. "This platform is the culmination of years of industry expertise, customer feedback, and technological advancement, all geared towards making OsaBus more accessible and user-friendly."

As a company that has always placed customer satisfaction at its core, OsaBus's new digital platform is poised to set a new standard in the transportation sector. Dispo.Travel ensures that every journey booked with OsaBus is not just a trip but an experience marked by convenience, reliability, and excellence.

OsaBus invites everyone to explore the new possibilities with Dispo.Travel and looks forward to continuing to serve the German market with its top-notch transportation solutions.

For more information about OsaBus and the Dispo.Travel platform, please visit https://dispo.travel/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240327271468/en/

Contacts:

Laimdota Pleiša

PR Department

OsaBus

+49 331 900 849 99

info@osabus.de

https://osabus.de/