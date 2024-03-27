IDTechEx Release New Global Market Report on Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft

BOSTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx Research, a trusted provider of independent market intelligence, announces the availability of a new report, "Air Taxis: Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft 2024-2044: Technologies, Players".

This report is intended to help companies understand the exciting emerging urban air mobility (UAM) market. Comprehensive analysis is included, from an assessment of the pros and cons of the different electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft design architectures, through to more nuanced detail on opportunities in key enabling technologies, such as aviation grade batteries, advanced electric motors and propulsion systems, composite materials and eVTOL ground infrastructure.

Along with information and insight into the eVTOL air taxi market, this report contains IDTechEx's 20-year outlook for eVTOL air taxi sales, market revenue, battery demand and battery market revenue. IDTechEx research reveals the market for eVTOL air taxis will grow to just under US$20 billion by 2044.



Although "flying taxis" are not yet part of our daily lives, the technology is advancing, regulators are developing certification pathways, and the public is intrigued. Many of the world's largest aerospace and automotive companies are ramping up their interest in eVTOL aircraft, recognising it as a potentially disruptive new transport mode.

This IDTechEx report consolidates some of the most interesting research from the past few years, focusing on the core challenges and opportunities in this emerging industry.

The report addresses key aspects including:

Distributed electric propulsion and the various eVTOL architectures possible

Analysis of multicopter eVTOL trips and faster vectored thrust eVTOL to ground based taxi service

TCO analysis based on autonomous/non-autonomous operations and average trip lengths

eVTOL battery requirements including suppliers

eVTOL motors and powertrains

Composite materials for eVTOL

eVTOL infrastructure requirements: vertiports and charging standards

eVTOL regulation and certification landscape

Hybrid and fuel cell eVTOLs

20-year outlook for eVTOL air taxis: Unit sales by economy wealth, battery demand (GWh), Market revenue (US$)

The report Table of Contents includes:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Aerospace Suppliers eVTOL Aircraft Activity

Journey Use-cases & Optimization: Where eVTOL has an Advantage

IDTechEx Cost Analysis

eVTOL Architectures

Programs Supporting eVTOL Development

OEM Market Players

Batteries for eVTOL

Charging Standards for eVTOL

Fuel Cell eVTOL

Hybrid eVTOL

Electric Motors

Composite Materials & Lightweighting

Regulation

Vertiport Infrastructure for eVTOL

Forecasts

For more information on this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/eVTOL, or for the full portfolio of Electric Vehicles research available from IDTechEx, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/EV.



IDTechEx reports provide a detailed appraisal of a technology and its applications, based on primary and secondary research conducted by technical analysts, helping you understand the full picture. These high quality, unbiased studies are researched at a global level.

