

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Wednesday as the dollar consolidated ahead of key inflation data release.



Spot gold rose half a percent to $2,189.68 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,188.15.



The dollar index rose slightly as the yen hit a 34-year low against the dollar on dovish comments from BOJ board member Naoki Tamura calling for a slow but steady policy normalization.



Tamura said there's no set formula in terms of conditions for raising rates again.



Investors now look ahead to key U.S. and European inflation readings and comments from central bank officials for additional clues on the interest rate outlook.



The release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's favored inflation indicator along with public comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday are expected to provide additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory.



In Europe, Spain's consumer prices posted a faster growth in March reflecting increase in electricity and fuel prices, flash data from the statistical office INE showed earlier today.



The consumer price index advanced 3.2 percent on a yearly basis, following February's 2.8 percent rise. The rate came in line with expectations.



France and Italy will publish their inflation figures on Friday, while German and euro area-wide data is due next week.



