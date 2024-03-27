Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Das könnte genau jetzt die beste Aktienchance des Jahres sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.03.2024 | 11:36
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JK Tech Unveils Generative AI Accelerator JIVA, Aims to Empower Businesses with Reliable Enterprise Data

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JK Tech, a global provider of next-generation Digital and Business Consulting Services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Gen AI-powered enterprise solution- JIVA. The innovative features of this state-of-the-art solution based on Google Cloud technologies aim to revolutionize data insights. The company's Gen AI-powered offering- JIVA revolutionizes data accessibility while notably enhancing precision and minimizing hallucinations, a common challenge with traditional LLMs.

JK_Tech_Logo

At the core of JIVA is the ability to breathe life into data, enabling businesses to gain practical knowledge and expertise with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Using advanced Gen AI technologies, JIVA produces new data and insights that can help organisations tackle complex challenges with ease. JIVA offers a diverse array of features crafted to seamlessly enhance the integration of Generative AI. Utilising the Knowledge Graph and Hyper Analyzer, it constructs a dynamic interconnected graph that fosters traceability and contextual comprehension. The in-context training and reasoning engine within JIVA facilitates deeper understanding, leading to more accurate conclusions. The Nodal Level Security is a unique feature of JIVA that integrates enterprise access management, ensuring secure data access and mitigating the risk of data misinterpretation.

In a statement, Dipankar Ganguly, Chief Technology Officer of JK Tech, says, "As organisations continue to navigate the complexities of digitization, Data has become a critical asset for strategic decision-making and driving innovation. At JK Tech, we believe in unleashing the full potential of Gen AI in the digital transformation journey of businesses. Through in-depth discovery sessions, we work with clients to identify key areas where Gen AI can deliver tangible value. From customisation and integration tailored to specific needs to end-to-end training and seamless implementation, we are committed to ensuring our customers effectively harness the power of Gen AI. Through our ongoing support and optimisation services, we remain committed to keeping our customers' Gen AI initiatives innovative and leading the way in the evolving business environment."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1513832/3012700/JK_Tech_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jk-tech-unveils-generative-ai-accelerator-jiva-aims-to-empower-businesses-with-reliable-enterprise-data-302100888.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.