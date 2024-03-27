

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Wednesday announced that it will acquire its own shares worth 59.484 billion Yen from Renault S.A. (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) on March 28.



Nissan has received a notice from Renault offering to sell 280,690,000 Nissan shares held in a French trust, and has decided to acquire 100,242,900 shares.



Renault has the option to sell the rest of the offered shares deducting the number of Nissan shares sold.



The transaction will be funded using Nissan's net cash position.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken