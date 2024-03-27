DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 16.9054 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19003821 CODE: GIL5 LN ISIN: LU1439943090 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1439943090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIL5 LN Sequence No.: 312325 EQS News ID: 1868737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868737&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)