DJ Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (PLAN LN) Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-March-2024 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Corporate Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.2431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2903000 CODE: PLAN LN ISIN: LU2370241684 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2370241684 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PLAN LN Sequence No.: 312373 EQS News ID: 1868833 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1868833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)