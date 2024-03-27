Table Needs: Fully-Loaded Restaurant Operations Platform Optimized for Independent Restauranteurs' Profitability

Table Needs' all-in-one solution unifies restaurant technology and business services for quick service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks.

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Table Needs, Inc. announced today the launch of its comprehensive Restaurant Operations Platform, the first complete technology and business services solution built for independent quick service restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries, and food trucks.

Fully-Loaded Restaurant Operations Platform Optimized for Independent Restauranteurs' Profitability

Table Needs simplifies restaurant management, letting owners handle daily operations, menu updates, and marketing with one easy-to-use platform for better service and profits.

Simplifying Operational Excellence

Table Needs redefines restaurant management by offering a unified platform that seamlessly integrates technology and business services. With the Restaurant Operations Platform, restaurateurs can efficiently oversee their entire establishment with ease, eliminating the hassle of juggling multiple applications and service providers.

"Managing the various technology and business services needed to run a restaurant creates significant challenges for restaurant owners, impairing their ability to achieve and maintain long-term profitability," said Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs. "Our fully-loaded Restaurant Operations Platform is designed to help solve these challenges so restaurateurs can focus on what they love: serving their customers."

A Holistic Approach

The Table Needs Restaurant Operations Platform provides a centralized hub for monitoring all aspects of restaurant operations. With just a few clicks, restaurant owners can manage everything from orders, menus, online ordering and kitchen flow to budget and weekly cash flow to marketing campaigns and business documentation.

Simplified Path to Profitability

By consolidating various subscriptions and services into one platform - with pricing structured to optimize the restaurateurs' return on investment (ROI) - Table Needs eliminates the need for owners to manage multiple vendors, reducing costs and eliminating surprise expenses. This streamlined approach not only enhances profitability but also provides independent restaurateurs with the support they need to thrive in a competitive market.

"Independent restaurateurs often lack the resources available to larger franchises. Our goal is to level the playing field by offering a comprehensive solution at the right price that caters to their unique needs, allowing them to focus on achieving and sustaining profitability," continued Simmons.

The Table Needs Restaurant Operations Platform includes:

Point of Sale System

Kitchen Display System

Online Food Ordering System

Menu Design and Management

Cash Flow Management

Sales Tax Automation

Comprehensive Reporting

Marketing Services

Business Documentation

For additional information about the Table Needs Restaurant Operations Platform, please visit: https://tableneeds.com/restaurant-operations-platform/

About Table Needs

Table Needs, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and food trucks. Our scalable solutions empower businesses to adapt and grow seamlessly, with features including commission-free online ordering, sales tax automation, staff management, digital marketing, and more. Visit https://tableneeds.com/ to learn more.

