

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Growing rate cut hopes dominated global market sentiment even amidst lingering concerns about the PCE data to be released from the U.S. on Friday. The yen's weakness amidst hints of a potentially longer-than-expected accommodative stance by the Bank of Japan also swayed market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures indicate moderate gains. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed while the DAX touched a record high. Asian shares too finished on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index edged up amidst a fondness for the high-yielding low-risk currency. Bond yields moved in a mixed fashion. Rising level of inventories dragged down crude oil prices. Geopolitical tensions triggered a spike in gold prices. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,477.50, up 0.50% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,230.40, up 0.52% Germany's DAX at 18,447.05, up 0.26% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,908.14, down 0.29% France's CAC 40 at 8,193.69, up 0.11% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,078.05, up 0.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,791.00, up 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,819.60, up 0.51% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,993.14, down 1.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,392.84, down 1.36%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0828, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.2627, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 151.22, down 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6526, down 0.08% USD/CAD at 1.3596, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 104.30, up 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.239%, up 0.14% Germany at 2.3330%, down 0.68% France at 2.822%, down 0.35% U.K. at 4.0090%, up 0.88% Japan at 0.713%, down 1.25%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jun) at $84.95, down 0.79%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $80.94, down 0.83%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,190.30, up 0.60%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $70,061.05, down 1.51% Ethereum at $3,572.30, down 2.53% BNB at $577.96, down 3.17% Solana at $186.35, down 4.65% XRP at $0.6211, down 4.24%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

