Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet Casino joins forces with Playson

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Denmark is delighted to reveal its new partnership with Playson, a prominent online software provider in the iGaming industry. This new deal will elevate the gaming experience for Danish players by increasing the amount of titles that are available.



Playson's excellence has been recognised, with the company winning multiple awards at EGR B2B Awards 2023 and Malta's Gaming Excellence Awards 2023. This new partnership presents an excellent opportunity to showcase their best games to players in the region.

As part of NetBet Denmark's partnership with Playson, players can enjoy a series of excellent Hold and Win games - including Coin Strike: Hold and Win, Energy Coins: Hold and Win, and Fire Coins: Hold and Win - as well as other titles from the online casino provider.

NetBet Denmark's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "NetBet aims to provide our players with the best possible gaming experience. Playson's range of excellent titles demonstrates their equal commitment to this mission, which makes them ideal for a successful partnership."

Playson's CCO, Tamas Kusztos, said: "I'm incredibly excited about our new partnership with NetBet Denmark. This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of our shared vision for delivering exceptional gaming experiences. With NetBet's strong presence in the Danish market and Playson's reputation for innovative and engaging games, we are set to offer a unique and enriched gaming portfolio to players. Our acclaimed Hold and Win titles, along with our diverse range of games, will undoubtedly resonate with NetBet's audience. This partnership is a testament to Playson's ongoing commitment to expanding our global footprint and enhancing our offerings to meet the evolving demands of online gaming enthusiasts."

NetBet players can now explore the thrilling new titles from Playson by visiting the official NetBet Denmark website.

For more information, contact: press@netbet.com

About NetBet.com/dk

NetBet.com/dk is licensed to operate in Denmark, giving players access to thousands of industry-leading casino games, from Slots to Live Games. With so much to offer to customers, NetBet.com/dk has evolved into one of the nation's favourite online gaming brands.

For more information please visit: www.netbet.com/dk

About Playson

Playson is the fast-growing digital entertainment supplier, operating within 22 regulated markets and with more than 170 partners across the globe. The company has a diverse portfolio of exciting online casino games, developed with engaging math and wrapped in beautiful aesthetics.

Its staff are based across the globe. With licences from the UKGC, ONJN, HGC, AGCO and recognition notice from MGA, Playson is strongly positioned to meet its ambitions of delivering entertainment and satisfaction to the lives of the busy world.

For more information about Playson, please visit www.playson.com