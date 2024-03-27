

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Six people are missing after a huge cargo ship hit Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse. All the missing are presumed dead, reports say.



They are reportedly citizens of El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico.



The accident has blocked the traffic of ships through Baltimore ship channel.



As the the Port of Baltimore remains closed, it is expected to affect the local economy, strain supply chains and delay deliveries along the US East Coast.



The accident took pace early Tuesday morning when a 984-foot Sri Lanka-bound Singapore-flagged container ship, Dali, struck one of the pillars of the landmark bridge.



Meanwhile, President Joe Biden directed his team to ensure all federal resources be made available to assist in the immediate search-and-rescue efforts and subsequent rebuilding of the bridge.



The President spoke with Governor Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Maurice Scott, and the Baltimore County Executive to discuss ongoing rescue efforts and commitment to provide any and all necessary federal assistance, the White House said.



