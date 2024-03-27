Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Inc Funds Incurable Brain Cancer Study

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc, (OTC PINK:LUDG): A US-based biotechnology company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Exousia AI is funding a preclinical study on Glioblastoma (GBM), an incurable brain cancer. The study is being done in the lab of Dr. Kiminobu Sugaya PhD, Head of Neuroscience, Burnett School of Biomedical Sciences, University of Central florida, Orlando, Florida. Dr. Sugaya and his research team are developing a more effective way to treat GBM, an aggressive, incurable form of brain cancer.

GBM accounts for 48% of all primary malignant brain tumors and is by far the most aggressive brain cancer with an average lifespan of 12-14 months after diagnosis, if not treated. This devastating brain cancer does not distinguish between people, young or old. Well known individuals who have died of GBM include, Beau Biden, John McCain and Ted Kennedy.

New research led by Dr. Sugaya, a stem cell researcher and neuroscientist, found that targeting a drug resistant mechanism in cancer stem cells significantly enhanced the efficacy of traditional cancer therapies - making them four times more effective against GBM. Current FDA-approved drugs kill less than 25% of glioblastoma cancer stem cells (CSCs). The study sponsored by Exousia AI will employ this unique strategy and potentially increase the efficacy of Merck's FDA approved drug Temozolomide in the treatment of GBM by 400%.

Marvin S. Hausman MD, CEO, stated: "I have thoroughly analyzed Dr. Sugaya's exosome-based targeted drug delivery system many times, and the potential that this breakthrough technology offers. We are embarking on a revolutionary new development in medicine."

About UCF Glioblastoma Study:

https://www.ucf.edu/news/ucf-researchers-develop-novel-therapy-for-incurable-brain-cancer/

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.:

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global leader in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor and create solutions to prevent chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide. Exousia AI, a subsidiary has created an Exosomal Targeted Delivery Platform. This transformational technology will lead to the creation of new therapeutics and improve the efficacy of existing treatments.

For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

