Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company"), (www.nxgenbrands.com) confirms strong Q1 sales with month on month growth through massive increase in social media advertising presence for its Mad House Supps Brand (www.madhousesupps.com). The newly released Protein product is slated to arrive this week, but is already sold out and new inventory is scheduled to be produced in April.

CEO, Joseph Lawanson, commented, "At NxGen Brands we promised transparency and, with that in mind, I am pleased to bring you some in depth facts and figures about our progress with our brand Mad House Supps. There is a lot to take in, but I hope you appreciate that we are building something special here and we want to share our journey with shareholders as we continue with this successful growth plan we are delivering."

Q4 2023 revenue for the brand, prior to the sale to NxGen, was in the region of $86,000 as the brand was preparing to be sold, with inventory being run down in preparation for the sale. NxGen acquired the brand on Jan 1, 2024. Q1 2024 sales are forecast to show 140% growth and be in the region of $200,000, at the top-end of the forecast, for the first quarter as inventory comes back on stream again.

Moving into Q2 of 2024, the growth in both direct to consumer as well as in the availability of existing and new stream products for retailers allows the company to forecast revenues of between $250,000 and $300,000, at the top-end of the stretch forecast.



Direct to consumer growth is proving a real success point as revenues from social media advertising starts to come on stream. During this test phase of curating the best adverts, spend on social media advertising has ramped up to c.$15,000 per month and is attracting revenues close to $25,000 per month. The Company intends to invest heavily as it moves out of this testing phase of spending in this area. The budget in this advertising category is expected to be closer to $45,000 as it progresses through 2024, with projected revenues exceeding $75,000 per month from this source alone.

The Australian licensee has also sold through most of their inventory and is now preparing a second production as sales throughout Asia-Pac begin to ramp up also. Mad House is sold under license from Australia and NxGen believes this is an area of exceptional non-US growth for the brand as it is increasingly seen internationally as the 'go-to brand' for customers. The Company expects revenues from this territory alone to be in excess of $350,000 per year as it approaches the latter half of 2024.

The Company remains confident that it can deliver revenues from Mad House Supps in 2024 in excess of $1.3m both from its domestic audience but also from the growing international sales and licensing partners with whom it has contracts.

NxGen Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol NXGB. The Company is building a profitable Nutritional Supplements company, comprising of several brands. www.nxgenbrands.com https://twitter.com/NxGen_Brands

