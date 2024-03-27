Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

27 March 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 26 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

26 March 2024 55.82p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 55.65p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

27 March 2024