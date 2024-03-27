

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



iBio, Inc. (IBIO) is up over 86% at $2.14. Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) is up over 21% at $3.50. PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) is up over 20% at $4.06. Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) is up over 19% at $1.70. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) is up over 15% at $4.64. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) is up over 11% at $2.82. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) is up over 10% at $63.80. Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is up over 10% at $8.74. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG) is up over 9% at $5.81. MediciNova, Inc. (MNOV) is up over 8% at $1.48. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) is up over 7% at $1.83. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) is up over 5% at $1.90.



In the Red



Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is down over 44% at $14.77. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH) is down over 20% at $1.71. GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 17% at $12.84. Mesoblast Limited (MESO) is down over 14% at $3.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 10% at $2.36. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (BCAN) is down over 8% at $1.43. Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (PBM) is down over 7% at $1.04. Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is down over 6% at $2.51. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is down over 6% at $2.30.



