

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA will launch three sounding rockets during the total solar eclipse on April 8 to study how Earth's upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet.



The APEP (Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path) sounding rockets will launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to study the disturbances in the ionosphere created when the Moon eclipses the Sun.



The sounding rockets had been previously launched and successfully recovered from White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico, during the October 2023 annular solar eclipse. They have been refurbished with new instrumentation and will be relaunched in April 2024.



NASA said that the sounding rockets will launch at three different times: 45 minutes before, during, and 45 minutes after the peak local eclipse. These intervals are important to collect data on how the Sun's sudden disappearance affects the ionosphere, creating disturbances that have the potential to interfere with communications.



The ionosphere is a region of Earth's atmosphere that is between 55 to 310 miles (90 to 500 kilometers) above the ground. 'It's an electrified region that reflects and refracts radio signals, and also impacts satellite communications as the signals pass through,' said Aroh Barjatya, a professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where he directs the Space and Atmospheric Instrumentation Lab.. 'Understanding the ionosphere and developing models to help us predict disturbances is crucial to making sure our increasingly communication-dependent world operates smoothly.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken