PR Newswire
27.03.2024
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:


The Diverse Income Trust Plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Weiss Asset Management LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware, USA

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

Brookdale International Partners, L.P., Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Brookdale International Partners, L.P.: Albany, NY, USA

Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund: Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

March-25-2024

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

March-26-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.00

5.82

5.82

318,540,642

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
sharesISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)Indirect(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)Direct(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)Indirect(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
SUBTOTAL 8. A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights % of voting rights
CFDN/AN/ACash Settlement18,568,0545.82
SUBTOTAL 8.B.218,568,0545.82

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

x

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Weiss Asset Management LP

Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

0.00

3.00

3.00

Weiss Asset Management LP

Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund

0.00

2.82

2.82

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Weiss Asset Management LP is the Investment Manager to Brookdale Global Opportunity Fund and Brookdale International Partners, L.P.

Place of completion

Boston, USA

Date of completion

March-26-2024

ISIN: GB00B65TLW28


