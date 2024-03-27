TAG, Inc.: Supporting Our Community: TAG Inc. Sponsors AdventHealth Foundation's Golf Fundraiser

TAG Inc. proudly sponsors AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida's Sixth Annual Golf Classic, supporting vital community programs.

CHESTERFIELD, MO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / TAG, Inc., a leading provider of healthcare procure-to-pay solutions, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Sixth Annual AdventHealth Golf Classic, hosted by AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida. As a gold event sponsor, TAG, Inc. will sponsor two holes and field three teams comprising key members of AdventHealth's Finance and Supply Chain teams alongside representatives from our company.

The event, scheduled for May 10, 2024, at the Reunion Resort and Golf Club, brings together 250 community partners and AdventHealth leaders for a day of golf and philanthropy. Proceeds from the event will support AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida's mission to provide comprehensive whole-person care and ensure vital community programs continue to thrive.

John Weiss, CEO of TAG, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the sponsorship, stating, "We are thrilled to support AdventHealth Foundation's Annual Golf Classic. At TAG, Inc., we share AdventHealth's commitment to bringing hope and healing to our community. By sponsoring this event, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting the vital programs and services that make a difference in the lives of those we serve."

The AdventHealth Golf Classic serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit, bringing together individuals and organizations united in their mission to make a positive impact.

For more information about the event, please visit AdventHealth.com/GolfClassic.

About AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida:

AdventHealth Foundation Central Florida is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit that directly supports the AdventHealth Central Florida Division, which is made up of 17 hospitals and ERs in the four counties in and surrounding metro Orlando. As one of the largest faith-based health care systems in the United States, AdventHealth provides comprehensive whole-person care to 3.5 million patient visits in Central Florida annually.

The organization has a deep commitment to serving the community and has a local financial impact of more than $1 billion annually. AdventHealth and its employees are responsible for nearly 20 percent of Central Florida's economy.

AdventHealth Orlando has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the Leapfrog Group.

About TAG, Inc.:

TAG, Inc. is a leading provider of healthcare procure-to-pay solutions dedicated to helping organizations optimize their finance and supply chain processes and drive cost savings. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, TAG, Inc. empowers healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care to their communities.

