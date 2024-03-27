BlueSleep Announces Care Partnership With Eastern Dental

New Collaboration Aims to Expand Access to High-Quality Sleep Medicine to Eastern Dental's Patients in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / BlueSleep, a specialty care digital platform focused on snoring and sleep apnea, today announced a care partnership with Eastern Dental, a New Jersey-based, multi-specialty dental service organization with 20 offices providing 400,000 dental visits a year.





Oral Advancement Device

Patient with Oral Advancement Device





"This care partnership supports BlueSleep's goal of helping patients sleep better and live longer," said Jordan Stern, MD, Founder and CEO of BlueSleep. "We provide the medical sleep expertise, and Eastern Dental offers the most innovative and patient-focused dental platform."

The care partnership helps patients get fast, affordable solutions for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea, a serious health problem that causes life-threatening issues such as heart disease and diabetes. BlueSleep will manage the initial diagnosis and home sleep testing, while Eastern Dental will focus on patient education, digital scanning, and the delivery and titration of oral appliances. In most cases, the majority of the cost is paid by medical insurance.

"Our mission has always been to provide patients with high quality, full-service dental care," said Ray Iannaccone, CEO of Eastern Dental. "By partnering with BlueSleep, we are strengthening our commitment to clinical excellence and a patient-focused model by offering seamless access to the treatment of Sleep Apnea. This partnership represents the tremendous benefit of integrating dental and medical care."

About BlueSleep

BlueSleep is headquartered in New York City; holds licenses in 42 States; and has treated over 20,000 patients for sleep disorders. The medical team specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea and snoring via telemedicine - same-day consultations, home sleep tests, CPAP and oral appliance therapy. BlueSleep is in-network with most national health plans.

BlueSleep's CEO and Medical Director is Jordan Stern, MD, a founding member of the Sleep Technology Council of the National Sleep Foundation. He has held leadership positions in New York City Teaching Hospitals as director of head and neck surgery. He is the author of the New York Times bestseller, Dropping Acid-The Reflux Diet Cookbook & Cure.

About Eastern Dental

Eastern Dental Management has 20 locations in New Jersey staffed by an industry-leading network of dentists and dental professionals dedicated to exceptional care, outcomes, and patient satisfaction.

For over 40 years, Eastern Dental has been providing families with full-service dental care under one roof, including general and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, periodontics, endodontics, teeth whitening, oral surgery and same-day emergency services. Eastern Dental supports the community with an in-house discount plan for those without dental insurance.

From children to seniors, the skilled team of dentists and specialists provides the highest level of dental care, performing more than 400,000 dental visits each year. With multiple specialties, payment options and the ability to treat your entire family, Eastern Dental can meet everyone's dental needs and ensure healthy and happy smiles.

Contact Information

David Ray

Chief Operating Officer

dray@bluesleep.com

(212) 683-0174

SOURCE: BlueSleep

View the original press release on newswire.com.