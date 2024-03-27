Friedrichs' addition deepens expertise in firm's Life Sciences Industry

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has welcomed Scott Friedrichs as vice president in Life Sciences, based in the firm's Washington, D.C., office. In this role, Friedrichs will lead the firm's global Life Sciences team to drive growth and accelerate its go-to-market strategy.

Friedrichs is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in Management Consulting. He is also an expert in leading large scale transformation programs across major Life Sciences clients and has an extensive track record in mergers, acquisitions, divestments, organizational design and shared services transformation. Most recently, Friedrichs served as U.S. head of Consulting at Chaucer Group. Prior to this experience, he was global co-lead of Implementation at PA Consulting.

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott to the team," said Barbara Ray, managing director and president at North Highland. "Scott is known to clients for his ability to build, lead, grow and develop high performing teams that deliver high quality results, and we know his addition will only ensure our ability to better serve our clients in the Life Sciences space."

In addition to his experience, Friedrichs holds MSc and MBA degrees from Heriot Watt and Cambridge Universities, respectively. Father to two collegiate volleyball-playing daughters, he is also a keen supporter of all Scottish sporting teams.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by putting people at the heart of every decision. Partnering closely to design and deliver change, we turn challenges into opportunities. Our award-winning change and transformation services powered by data and digital expertise build lasting capability at the intersection of workforce and operations.

Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts in 50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram and Facebook.

