BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 26 March 2024 were:

646.57p Capital only

649.59p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 95,639 Ordinary shares on 26th March 2024, the Company has 93,456,369 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 9,753,495 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.