

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government has imposed a sixth round of sanctions targeting the network of Iran-based, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial facilitator Said al-Jamal.



The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is sanctioning six entities, one individual and two tankers that are based or registered in Liberia, India, Vietnam, Lebanon, and Kuwait that have engaged in facilitating commodity shipments and financial transactions for IRGC-QF, the Houthis, and Hizballah.



Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said the United States will continue to take action to disrupt the abuse of international energy markets to facilitate terrorist activities by the IRGC-QF and its destabilizing proxy groups.



The Said al-Jamal network uses a web of companies and vessels to facilitate shipments of Iranian commodities through forged shipping documents and other deceptive practices.



Liberia-based Hassaleh International Company, India-based KNH Shipping Private Limited, Vietnam-based Quoc Viet Marine Transport JSC, India-based Melody Shipmanagement Pvt Ltd., Kuwait-based Orchidia Regional for General Trading and Contracting Company and Mass Com Group General Trading and Contracting Company WLL are the entities targeted by OFAC.



The Department of the Treasury said Lebanon-based Syrian money exchanger Tawfiq Muhammad Said al-Law was sanctioned for providing Hizballah with digital wallets to receive funds from IRGC-QF commodity sales.



Panama-flagged DAWN II worked with Said al-Jamal and his business partner Abdi Nasir Ali Mahamud to ship Iranian commodities to China, according to the Treasury.



The Said al-Jamal network has similarly used the Palau-flagged ABYSS to ship Iranian commodities to China.



