Odyssey Health, Inc. Strengthens Balance Sheet with $8.7 Million in Net Equity

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY), formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc., (the "Company") a company focused on developing unique, life-enhancing medical products, recently filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended January 31, 2024. The Company reported $13.2 million in net income attributable to stockholders and total stockholder equity of $8.7 million. The increase in net positive equity is due to the sale of its neurological assets to Oragenics, Inc. on December 28, 2023. As part of the consideration for the assets, the Company received eight million shares of Oragenics Series F preferred stock and converted 511,308 into common stock. The Oragenics stock is recorded as an investment on the Company's balance sheet.

"We are pleased that we have executed our strategy of acquiring assets, developing them further to create value, then partnering or selling them where we can monetize the value. Odyssey Health is committed to continued growth, capitalizing on the $13 million of income we realized this quarter, we will continue to develop our current portfolio and look to expand our suite of medical devices," commented Michael Redmond, CEO of Odyssey.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTCQB:ODYY) is a medical company with a focus on life-enhancing medical solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the company's website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

