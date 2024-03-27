

MASON (dpa-AFX) - Cintas Corporation (CTAS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $397.58 million, or $3.84 per share. This compares with $325.83 million, or $3.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $2.41 billion from $2.19 billion last year.



Cintas Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $397.58 Mln. vs. $325.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.84 vs. $3.14 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.41 Bln vs. $2.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $14.80 - $15.00 Full year revenue guidance: $9.57 - $9.60 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl Jetzt hier klicken