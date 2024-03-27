2-10 Home Buyers Warranty: 2-10 CEO Named 2024 Trailblazer by RISMedia

Ryan O'Hara Acknowledged for Innovation and Growth With 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Ryan O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer of 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty, was named a real estate industry Trailblazer by RISMedia for his innovative, growth-focused approach to 2-10's products and services.

"I am honored to be named a Trailblazer by RISMedia," O'Hara said. "2-10's mission of improving the experience of homeownership has never been more important, and we're committed to providing exceptional protection and service to our builders, homeowners and real estate professionals."

Drawing from his experience as the CEO of high-growth companies such as Realtor.com, Topps and Shutterfly, O'Hara has spearheaded innovation in 2-10's products and services.

O'Hara's leadership has led to the development of 2-10 NewHome Care, an enhanced post-closing customer service solution for home builders, and 2-10 Express Protection, which allows listing agents to differentiate themselves in a competitive market by protecting their clients against costly breakdowns.

"Ryan pioneered one of the most innovative and beneficial solutions for our company, 2-10 Express Protection, which has been a powerful differentiator in our market," said President of Coldwell Banker Advantage Rick Gregory. "Express Protection automatically enrolls our listings in complimentary 2-10 Seller Coverage, allowing our agents to stand out in this market by offering exceptional service, protection and peace of mind to our clients."

"Express Protection positions us as innovators and aligns with our tagline of 'With you all the way' through our ability to convert 2-10 Seller Coverage to Buyer Coverage, which gives us a competitive advantage by offering the No. 1 home-selling incentive on the market," Gregory said.

O'Hara's stewardship of innovation that supports client goals portends further growth.

"We have new and exciting strategies we're launching in pursuit of company growth," O'Hara said. "As 2-10's CEO, I'll continue to guide 2-10 toward providing exceptional customer experiences and outstanding risk management solutions."

About 2-10

Founded and based in Denver, the 2-10 family of companies has covered over 6 million homes with their complete line of warranties, system and appliance home service plans and risk management products. Since 1980, 2-10 has been a market leader in helping builders, real estate agents and homeowners protect their businesses and budgets against the unexpected. 2-10 continues to work with thousands of the nation's finest real estate professionals, home builders and service contractors. For more information about 2-10, please visit 2-10.com.

