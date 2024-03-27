Caliber Corporate Advisers Continues to Expand C-Suite, Names Kristie Galvani Chief Operating Officer

Galvani becomes the agency's first COO as part of new leadership structure; Move follows recent appointment of Grace Keith Rodriguez as CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Caliber Corporate Advisers (Caliber), a leading marketing and communications agency for fintech and financial services, today announced Kristie Galvani as the firm's first chief operating officer (COO). Galvani, who served as a managing director at Caliber for more than two years, will oversee Caliber's strategic, organizational and administrative operations.

Galvani joins the firm's growing C-Suite alongside Grace Keith Rodriguez , who was named CEO in February , and Harvey Hudes , founder and chief innovation officer.

Galvani's new role is part of the continued evolution of the firm, as Caliber remains committed to growth and delivering a different agency experience to both its employees and clients in the financial services, fintech, insurtech and proptech industries.

"I am honored to be named Caliber's first COO and continue to support our mission of becoming the go-to marketing communications partner for clients," Galvani said. "I love working at an agency that truly cares about people, and I look forward to further driving Caliber's promise of delivering a better experience across all aspects of our business. I'm especially grateful to the other members of the leadership team who have helped make this possible, and I look forward to working alongside this great team to foster Caliber's continued growth and success."

During her time at Caliber, Galvani has made notable contributions across the agency, including leading the firm's recruitment and staffing efforts, managing internal operations, bringing in new business, and driving client strategies and securing measurable results. She has also helped oversee Caliber's College of Public Relations (CCPR) program, wich provides team members with live tutorials on everything from how to execute PR fundamentals to how to think more broadly about client relationships and how to provide value. She was recognized for her mentorship in the 2022 Top Women Awards presented by PRNEWS.

"Since joining Caliber, Kristie has provided immeasurable value across our business, and served as a true leader and strategic voice for our team and our clients," said Rodriguez. "Kristie is supportive and collaborative in all that she does, whether mentoring our growing team or nurturing valuable relationships with clients to achieve their PR and business goals. She is incredibly deserving of this position and I look forward to working alongside her to guide the next phase of our growth."

With more than 25 years of public relations and communications experience, Galvani's expertise will guide Caliber in the next phase of its journey on a strategic level. Prior to joining the firm, she spent eight years at Rubenstein Public Relations, where she rose to executive vice president and oversaw the firm's Corporate Communications group. Galvani was also the EVP of HJMT, a boutique public relations agency, where she was responsible for several of the firm's top clients and for the daily operations of the company.

About Caliber

Caliber is a leading marketing and public relations firm exclusively focused on fintech and financial services, insurtech and insurance, proptech and real estate.

Caliber provides best-in-class strategy and execution of public relations, content, social media and digital advertising to help clients tell their stories and achieve their business objectives.

The firm serves a global client base with a fully remote team spread across the U.S. and Europe. As a people-first agency, the firm has an unparalleled commitment to culture and inclusion and has been honored as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace. Caliber also has been recognized as a Financial Times Fastest Growing Company and an O'Dwyers Ranked PR Firm. To learn more about Caliber, including how to join our team, visit calibercorporate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Contact:

Ryan Hall, Senior Director

Caliber Corporate Advisers

ryan@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Caliber Corporate Advisers

View the original press release on accesswire.com