Clear Capital and Cherre Expand Partnership to Strengthen Investor Confidence in Investment, Management and Underwriting Decisions

Expanded partnership provides a new pool of customers with access to ClearAVM, offering reliable and up-to-date property valuations

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Clear Capital , the national real estate valuation technology company, today announced an expanded partnership with Cherre , the leading real estate data management platform. Through Cherre's API, customers now have access to ClearAVM , Clear Capital's automated valuation model (AVM), where they can map and set rules to automate, standardize and validate data from multiple third parties. ClearAVM's up-to-date and reliable valuations help property investors and asset managers make more informed investment, management and underwriting decisions with confidence.

ClearAVM is often leveraged in mortgage underwriting and servicing to make lending decisions, but single-family residential (SFR) investors, asset managers and property managers need to assess many of the same elements and potential risks. In the same way that lenders use ClearAVM to scan the nation for lending opportunities, Cherre customers can leverage ClearAVM's national coverage to identify investment opportunities that meet their buy box. SFR investors also depend on AVMs to evaluate a portfolio of assets, inform leasing and asset sale decisions and ensure due diligence.

"We pride ourselves in the strength and reliability of our AVM, and we're looking forward to the opportunity to expand its reach and impact beyond the traditional mortgage origination space," said Kenon Chen , EVP of Strategy and Growth at Clear Capital. "Being able to provide fast certainty and confidence to more industries that need or can benefit from an automated valuation is a natural next step for us and for our partnership with Cherre."

Fueled by property insights already accessible for Cherre customers, ClearAVM is one of the most trusted AVMs on the market and is designed for situations that demand highly precise and efficient results, including home equity lending, portfolio valuation, review and underwriting. It is able to confidently predict values on nearly every residential property in the U.S. accurately and fairly and is updated regularly to provide the most complete picture of homes in the U.S. ClearAVM's accuracy has been confirmed by rating agencies, third-party testing and independent customer validation.

Clear Capital and Cherre first partnered in 2022 to allow Cherre customers to leverage Clear Capital's expansive property analytics alongside other internal systems and application data, enabling customers to conduct more accurate modeling and better risk assessments, and identify investment opportunities more efficiently and at a lower cost.

"We've seen nearly a year and a half of proven success with our current data partnership, so it makes sense to add offerings that specifically support our clients in the single-family residential, asset management, commercial and real estate spaces," said Kevin Shtofman, Global Head of Innovation at Cherre. "Any AVM can be used by SFR managers and investors to make more informed decisions, but ClearAVM provides our customers with a unique measure of predicted accuracy, quickly allowing them to gauge each valuation's reliability and set a valuation risk tolerance. We're thrilled to bring these capabilities to our customers and to expand our relationship with Clear Capital."

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by our team members across our brands (Clear Capital, CubiCasa, and REO Network) and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

About Cherre

Cherre is the real estate industry's leading data management platform. Our end-to-end platform helps clients breakdown silos and transform their disparate data so they can automate workflows, increase efficiencies, build better models, reduce risks, and make smarter decisions with confidence. With Cherre, clients can quickly identify opportunities to increase profitability, gain visibility into market trends, and make strategic moves in response to changing market conditions based on trusted data-driven insights. Cherre launched in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

