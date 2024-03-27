Prove Identity Announces improve 2024: Exclusive Event Convenes Industry Leaders to Advance Fraud Prevention and Customer Onboarding Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove"), the global leader in digital identity, is excited to announce improve 2024, a digital identity and summit set to take place in Charlotte, NC on Thursday, April 25, 2024. Professionals and thought leaders in fraud, risk, and identity management are invited for a day of insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and demonstrations of new, innovative features in the Prove? digital identity verification platform.

improve 2024 will feature a keynote session presented by former White House CIO, star of the CBS series "Hunted," and fraud expert, Theresa Payton, who will offer her unique perspective on fraud fighting in the age of AI, deep fakes, and bots.

Attendees of improve 2024 will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with industry thought leaders, such as Mary Ann Miller (Fraud & Cybercrime Executive Advisor and VP of Client Experience at Prove), PJ Rohall (Co-Founder of About Fraud), Donna Turner (Payments, Fraud Risk Management & Operational Excellence Advisor-in-Residence at EY), Ian Mitchell (Founder of The Knoble and Co-Founder of Mission Omega), and others, and participate in interactive sessions, workshops and more. The event, which is co-hosted by Fraud Fight Club and About Fraud, will cover the key themes that fraud and onboarding leaders are trying to solve, including:

Practical Strategies for Balancing CX and Fraud Prevention : Discover expert tips for striking the perfect balance between providing a seamless consumer experience and fortifying your defenses against fraudulent activities.

: Discover expert tips for striking the perfect balance between providing a seamless consumer experience and fortifying your defenses against fraudulent activities. Fraud Fighting in the Age of AI, Deepfakes, and Bots : Explore the cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing fraud detection and learn how to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

: Explore the cutting-edge technologies revolutionizing fraud detection and learn how to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals. How to Construct the Ultimate Fraud Stack : Get hands-on guidance from industry leaders on building a robust fraud prevention infrastructure tailored to your organization's unique needs.

: Get hands-on guidance from industry leaders on building a robust fraud prevention infrastructure tailored to your organization's unique needs. The Data Science of Fraud & Identity : Dive deep into the world of data science and uncover the powerful insights that can drive effective fraud prevention strategies and identity verification processes.

: Dive deep into the world of data science and uncover the powerful insights that can drive effective fraud prevention strategies and identity verification processes. The Prove Product Roadmap: Be the first to witness the unveiling of our latest innovations and enhancements as we chart the course for the future of digital identity verification.

"improve 2024 will bring together the brightest minds in fraud prevention and identity verification," said Rodger Desai, co-founder and CEO of Prove. "Fraud, in all its forms, continues to plague companies in all industries, but we're looking forward to the opportunity to share knowledge and collectively identify solutions to fight back, and improve 2024 will provide the platform to do that."

In addition to a full day of interactive sessions and networking, attendees will enjoy a hosted evening reception at the NASCAR Hall of Fame at 6:00 pm ET. Interested parties can visit the improve 2024 website for more information and details about registering.

About Prove Identity, Inc. ("Prove")

As the world moves to a mobile-first economy, businesses need to modernize how they acquire, engage with and enable consumers. Prove's Phone-Centric Identity? tokenization and passive cryptographic authentication solutions reduce friction, enhance security and privacy across all digital channels, and accelerate revenues while reducing operating expenses and fraud losses. Over 1,000 enterprise customers use Prove's platform to process 30 billion requests annually across industries, including banking, lending, healthcare, gaming, crypto, e-commerce, marketplaces, and payments. For the latest updates from Prove, follow us on LinkedIn .

